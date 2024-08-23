Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 2,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.
About Old National Bancorp
