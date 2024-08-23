Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $19.38 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Old Point Financial

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 93,341 shares of company stock worth $1,387,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial



Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

