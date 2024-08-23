Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onestream presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Onestream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onestream

Onestream Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Onestream

Shares of OS opened at $28.91 on Monday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 in the last quarter.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.