Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onestream presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.
In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 in the last quarter.
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
