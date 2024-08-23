Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Onestream stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

