ONUS Hits 1-Day Volume of $597,294.23 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 7% against the dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $57.85 million and approximately $597,294.23 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.59708197 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $938,438.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

