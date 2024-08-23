ONUS (ONUS) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $58.04 million and approximately $651,413.74 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.59708197 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $938,438.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.