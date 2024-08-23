Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) CFO Michael H. Shapiro Sells 23,217 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. JMP Securities began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

