Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Down 1.3%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 22,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,106% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Orbital Tracking Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

