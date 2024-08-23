Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $78.02 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Orchid has a market cap of $78.02 million and $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,795.82 or 1.00082455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012412 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007177 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07572397 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $4,592,801.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.