Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 3.4%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.09 ($0.09). 1,845,241 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 728,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.85 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.99. The firm has a market cap of £21.67 million, a PE ratio of -118.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

