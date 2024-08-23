Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Trading 1.1% Higher

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 2,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $45.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

