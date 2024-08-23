Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $380.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $349.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

