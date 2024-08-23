Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.180-6.310 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $363.49.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $359.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.