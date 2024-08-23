PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

