&Partners Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

&Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 862,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

