&Partners Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

&Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 225,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $116.79. 83,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,756. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

