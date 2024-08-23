&Partners Buys 8,526 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

&Partners grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 137.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. 3,247,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,448,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

