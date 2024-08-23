&Partners Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

&Partners raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.56. 381,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
