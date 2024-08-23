&Partners Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

&Partners raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.56. 381,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

