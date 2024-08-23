&Partners Has $884,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

&Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. 2,172,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

