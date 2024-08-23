&Partners Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 2,953,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,803. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.