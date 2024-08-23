&Partners Purchases 977 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

&Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. &Partners owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,794 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 249.5% during the first quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 840,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 599,703 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 819,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 206,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,590,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 8,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

