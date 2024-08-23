&Partners Raises Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

&Partners lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1,034.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,029. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.