&Partners Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 340,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPLG traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. 1,957,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,452. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.