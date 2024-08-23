&Partners Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

&Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.08. 4,094,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,930,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.