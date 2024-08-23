&Partners Sells 1,100 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

&Partners lessened its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned about 2.33% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 348,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Shares of FBCV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,081 shares. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

