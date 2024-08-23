&Partners Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

&Partners bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.86. 651,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.