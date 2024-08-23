Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$502,090.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,350 shares of company stock worth $1,318,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.86. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$12.33 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

