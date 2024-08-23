Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Stock Price Up 0%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 15,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

