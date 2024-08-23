PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $959.89 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $959.89 million and $30.28 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 960,142,795 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 950,907,977.869911. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00025593 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $82,812,610.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

