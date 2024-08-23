Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.2 %

PTON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 17,306,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,597,933. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

