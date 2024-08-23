Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $4.00 at TD Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. DME Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,947,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,824,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

