Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

