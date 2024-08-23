Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 164.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 226,611 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 170,823 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 364,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

