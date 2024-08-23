Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.82

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.82 and last traded at $98.82, with a volume of 66670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after acquiring an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,486,000 after acquiring an additional 525,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after acquiring an additional 334,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $21,470,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.