Piper Sandler Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,242.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.62 on Friday, hitting $1,201.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,704. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,084.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,001.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,203.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.