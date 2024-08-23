Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,296. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

