Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.41. 336,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.37. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $255.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

