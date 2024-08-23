Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

