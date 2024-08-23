Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.33. 12,508,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,997,473. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. TD Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,496 shares of company stock valued at $574,502,713 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.