Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,510. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.