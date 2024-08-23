Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 8,739,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,804,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 923,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

