PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PMVP. CLSA raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Stories

