Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.28 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.28 ($0.24). Approximately 107,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 328,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.42 ($0.24).

Pod Point Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of £29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.86.

About Pod Point Group

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

