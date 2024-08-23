Polymath Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,646.42 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0910 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $84.16 million and approximately $5,646.42 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00103716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

