PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $22,048,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $124.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,108. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

