Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Premier updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 1.16-1.28 EPS.

Shares of PINC opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,783. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

