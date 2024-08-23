Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.78

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $261.78 and last traded at $261.78, with a volume of 1033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.25.

Primerica Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

