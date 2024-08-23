Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.44

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 275008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

