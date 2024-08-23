Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,152 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 1,815,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

