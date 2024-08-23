Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 77,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,741. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2836 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

